Video | The first Chinese-made passenger plane made its maiden flight

First the Chinese-made airliner made its maiden flight on Sunday. Although the C919 is made in China, many of its parts come from abroad.

There were 130 passengers on the flight from Shanghai to Beijing. According to the state-run CCTV channel, the flight, which went well, landed in Beijing a little after 1:30 local time, 40 minutes early.

“In the future, the vast majority of passengers will be able to travel on a large, domestically made airplane,” the channel said.

From Monday from now on, the C919 will operate on China Eastern Airlines’ route between Chengdu and Shanghai in the southwestern part of the country.

China believes that the C919 can compete with foreign airliners such as the Boeing 737 Max and the Airbus A320, especially in the growing Asian market.