The 2024 edition of the Euro Cup has been characterized, among other things, by the many agonizing goals and the large number of own goals that have been scored. There are 76 goals in the tournament and seven of them were own goals.

According to the criteria of

The strange situation has lent itself to ridicule on social networks, in which they emphasize that “own goal” is the top scorer in the championship. The player with the most goals in the tournament is Georges Mikautadtze, from Georgia, with three.

Goals against seem to be in fashion and one of them goes around the world, due to the curious way in which it was given and because of how quickly it was scored: it was barely 23 seconds into the game.

The curious action occurred at the Arena Pernambuco stadium in Recife, one of the stadiums where the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was played. It should be remembered that the tournaments in that country did not stop, despite the participation of the ‘scratch’ in the Copa América .

This is how the unusual own goal occurred in Brazilian football

Sport Recife and Novorizontino faced each other, on matchday 12 of Serie B of the Brasileirao. The kick-off belonged to the locals, and very early they started losing.

Sport’s defenders began to touch the ball among themselves, until center back Allison Cassiano wanted to play backwards with his goalkeeper, Caíque França. However, the defender did not raise his head and did not realize that the goalkeeper was much further forward and ended up sending the ball into the back of the net.

No Novorizontino player had touched the ball before the own goal was scored, which was a blow to the home team. At 38 they were already losing 0-2, with a penalty from Fabricio Daniel.

Sport Recife’s reaction in the second stage was barely enough for them to score with a goal from Uruguayan Fabricio Rodríguez, in the 78th minute.

SPORTS

More Sports news