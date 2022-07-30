Internet pioneers transmitted on social media a video that was said to document the moment the wreckage of a Chinese space rocket fell, this Saturday evening.
And the official account of the International Astronomy Center on Twitter reported that the video clip was filmed from Malaysia and documents the moment the missile wreckage fell.
The center had expected the debris to fall in the eastern Indian Ocean near Indonesia.
-
The Center for Space Return Studies of the Aerospace Corporation in California expected, on Friday, the wreckage of the “Long March 5B” rocket to fall between the afternoon and late Saturday evening.
And the US space agency “NASA” said that the rocket did not break into smaller pieces when it entered the atmosphere, as stipulated by the international standard.
Last Sunday, China launched the second unit of the Chinese space station “Tiangong” (Sky Palace), which is currently under construction, with a space laboratory on board.
The Long March 5B rocket moved the unit into orbit within a few minutes, and the Chinese space agency spoke of a “complete success” following the launch.
