A Spanish influencer known as Repta on the live streaming social network Twitch, recorded a funny moment while he was speaking live on his channel. The clip has gone around the world and has hundreds of thousands of views on other social networks such as Twitter.

The content creator, who was traveling in Japan, was in a kind of restaurant chatting with a young woman, sitting at a table that was located in front of a pool.

Suddenly, a Japanese man passes behind the two young men and stares at the camera when he stumbles and abruptly disappears from the frame. The content creator quickly realizes that the man just fell, turns around and records it. In the video you can see that he is drenched and comes out of the pool laughing. “I have to record it, I’m a streamer,” says Repta.

The other people who were in the place also murmur and laugh after witnessing the scene. The influencer just laughs and waves at the man who just fell to check he’s okay.

Although some users of social networks described Repta’s act as not very empathetic because it could have been a serious accident for the man who fell into the pool, in addition to the fact that he took pictures of him without his consent, others assured that he simply tried for a fun time.

Later, through his Twitter account, Repta addressed the incident. “The best thing is that I ask her what happened, if she is fine and she tells me yes, that she has been confused looking at my streaming,” she commented.

Several people assured that it is the “clip of the year”, as it was recorded at the right time and went viral in a few minutes.

Nevertheless, The authorities have indicated that it is key to take into account some recommendations to avoid accidents in swimming pools, because they can be spaces that put people’s safety at risk if they are not used properly.

(You may be interested: Couple celebrated their wedding at a vet so their sick dog could accompany them).

The Colombian Ministry of Health, for example, recommends avoiding the entry of children under 12 years of age without the company and supervision of an adult. Besides, the practice of violent games or races in the perimeter of the pond must be prohibited.

It is also essential that pool managers communicate to citizens the ban on food consumption, the hours of operation, the maximum capacity of the pool, and other security protocols.

WEATHER EDITORIAL