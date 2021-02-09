The Simpsons undoubtedly became one of the maxims cult television series. Decades go by and the legion of fans of the yellow family does not stop surprising the world.

And it is not for less, the animated American family inspired a British comedian and filmmaker, who recreated in a video the iconic opening of The Simpsons using only recordings archive.

Matthew highton claims it took only one day to collect the videos that are available for legal reuse that might best work.

Of course, the artistic intention of this man aimed to reproduce a historical animation recognized by the public with recordings and real people, discloses RT.

Father and son. Homer and Bart Simpson, two of the most beloved characters in the series.

Highton shared the result last week on his Twitter account, which already has more than 341 views.

Despite the fact that it is practically impossible to perfectly recreate the iconic introduction with only footage, the similarities pleasantly surprised fans of the series and became a rage on social networks.

He already did it other times

Matthew on another occasion already showed off when trying to reproduce in this way an opening sequence of a famous television series.

In fact, there are similar versions of classic programs like Friends, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the child Duck adventures, to name a few.

Here are the examples to see how with dedication and a lot of talent you can achieve an excellent recreation.