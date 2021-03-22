The moving moment when a bitch meets her owner after being stolen from her walker’s truck it was recorded in a moving video.

Melina georgiou, 27, was devastated when her beloved puppy Nala, a female Maltese and Poodle cross, was stolen in Barnet, north London, in the United Kingdom.

The young woman had entrusted Nala’s care to a professional dog walker, but when the man was on his way to another client’s home, the thieves beat him up and drove off in his truck, which was parked on the street, she reports. Daily Mail.

Nala is a one year old crossbreed Maltese and Poodle puppy. Facebook photo

Melina then started a campaign through social networks to find her pet, which finally paid off.

“This afternoon our beautiful little one-year-old maltipoo named Nala was stolen from us while our dog walker was returning the animals to their homes,” he wrote back in February.

The puppy shows all his joy when he is reunited with his “family”. Capture video

“It was absolutely overwhelming, we had more than 11,000 shares only on Facebook, hundreds and hundreds on Instagram and Twitter and a flood of messages of support that served to not lose hope of finding it,” he remarked.

Melina Georgiou and Nala after the reunion. Photo: Facebook

“It has been a horrible day, but everyone’s local support was something beautiful,” he was deluded.

After a few weeks after the robbery, the dog was returned to Melina, although the circumstances are unknown. And the reunion was recorded on video, shared on networks and went viral.

Nala can’t contain her excitement at seeing her home in North London again. Capture video

The confinement skyrocketed demand for puppies, leading to an increase in thefts across the UK, the British newspaper reports.

Out of just 172 reports of dog theft in 2019, the figure reached 465 in 2020, spreads the DogLost charity.