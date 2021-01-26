It was close to three in the afternoon on that fateful Wednesday, January 20, and Laura He was walking through the Puerta de Toledo area, in Madrid (Spain), next to Brutus, your beloved dog. Suddenly the explosion in a building shook the entire region. Desperate and stunned, the woman could not do anything to contain her pet, because of the terror caused by the noise ran out and got lost.

The rubble flew up to 500 meters from the scene of the incident, which occurred when the boiler of a priestly residence was being checked. The shock wave blew out the top three floors of the building, leaving a tragic death toll of four and damaging nearby buildings. “It looked like a bomb had exploded”One of the residents of the area told the newspaper El Mundo, and it was that shocking roar that made Brutus panic and run.

Since then, Laura began his strenuous struggle to find his pet, with the illusion of being able to see it again. “I’m looking for my dog, he ran away scared by the explosion in Puerta de Toledo. Please spread the word, it’s very peaceful,” the woman wrote on her Facebook account and added photos of the animal. Although that enthusiasm faded as the hours and days went by without news about the friendly Brutus.

The woman’s Facebook post asking for help.

It seemed like too many days. How could the animal survive without anything to eat and drink for so long? “Hello 3 days ago since the explosion of Pta de Toledo, Brutus is still missing and I take this opportunity to thank the brutal support that I am having. I never expected people to turn over like this. Without a doubt, in Madrid we are the milk, “the woman wrote, trying to keep up her strength and highlighting the impact her search had on social networks.

The photos of the dog spread on social media.

Until the call that Laura dreamed of came. One of the representatives of the association Nueva Vida adopciones y Ayuda Animal, He wrote to tell him that they had found him, in a wasteland of Las Delicias.

The image of the animal that Laura shared on Facebook.

Immediately she stopped what she was doing and went as fast as she could to that place. The reunion was recorded in a viral video that already has more than a thousand views on Twitter and was replicated on other platforms.

There Brutus is seen going crazy with joy when he sees his owner running towards him with tears in her eyes. A precious moment that the protagonists of this story wanted to share with everyone.

The hug of Laura and her dog.

The emotional reunion of Laura with her dog.

“With great joy and after 4 days, Brutus is at home, thanks to so many people who have taken care to spread and search despite the hours, rain and fatigue. There are many good people with great hearts who help altruistic way and that is what makes Madrid a great city. Thank you all from the heart“Laura wrote on her Facebook to close a story that, amid so much sadness, brought some joy to the region.

Brutus, already at home, resting.