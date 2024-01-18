The Spanish forward scored a goal in the Catalan team's victory but went unnoticed due to the great gesture he had when the first half ended. He approached the lower stalls, took off his shirt and gave it to a mini fan. Gestures like this are what make football immense.
The best image of the Blaugrana striker's game was not sporting. After the first half Ferran saw a young woman when he was going to her locker room, he did not hesitate to take off her shirt to give it to her and embrace her in a hug. María Caamaño suffers from Ewing sarcoma and is known as the soccer warrior princess.
The Barcelona player scored his eighth goal so far this season. He has already scored in the League and Champions League and in Salamanca he also managed to extend his records in the Copa del Rey. Xavi's team recovered from the tough defeat against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. He beat Unionistas de Salamanca (a third category club in Spain) 3 to 1 at the “Reina Sofía” stadium with goals from Torres, Kounde and Balde.
