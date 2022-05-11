Despite the fact that many believe that animals do not understand human feelings, the truth is that they have shown us the opposite on many occasions.

That is the case of Zeus, a brown pitbull dog that She went viral on social media for firing her owner at her funeral in Mexico.

In the moving piece, it is seen how the canine smells the flowers that are around and looks at the other people who are next to the drawer.

Moments later, starts walking close to it to get up on its two hind legs and looks inside the coffin.

The group of people who were at the ceremony are so afflicted by Zeus’s actions that they help him hold on, while he watches and shows that he understands what is happening.

The video, which was shared on the TikTok social network by user Nalleli Herrera, It already has more than 13 thousand ‘likes’ and 378 comments.

“I send my deepest condolences to your family, my heart aches for you and your fur baby, they grieve just like us, please give them more love,” one netizen wrote.

However, some of these were also concerned about Zeus’s health after having to face an absence like this. However, Herrera herself responded to one of the comments to calm things down..

“It’s quiet, when mom was sick he was in bed with her, even though he slept with my dad and my nephew,” he wrote in a comment.

grief in dogs

According to the statements of Carolina Alaguna Cruz, an ethologist veterinary doctor, for a previous article in EL TIEMPO, it is possible to speak of mourning in these animals.

“Dogs feel the death of their humans, of their family members, andIt is probably through his powerful sense of smell, which is four times more developed than that of people”, explains the expert.

Grief over the death of a pet.

The above refers to the particular smell that each human being has and that changes when we suffer different mood swings or die.

And when that person is missing, clearly the animal will notice its absence; that feeling is going to be bigger depending on the relationship you have with the missing family member. If the most important person for the dog is the person who dies, he will obviously feel it more than if he is a distant person, “veterinarian Guillermo Rico stated for this medium.

