With a third attempt at the push, Mari Leivis Sánchez managed to lift 145 kga weight that marked his victory and the obtaining of a silver medal for Colombia.

The medal was won in the 71 kilogram category with a total weight of 257 kg.who beat Ecuadorian Angie Palacios at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The athlete gave the country its third medal in this discipline competition.

Friday, August 9, was a triumphant day, with two titles. Yeison López, in the 89 kilo weightlifting category, won silver, with a total weight of 390 kg. Then Mari Leivis Sánchez, born in the municipality of Turbo, aimed for the podium.

Mari Leivis Sanchez Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

The emotional celebratory hug that Brazilian Amanda Schott gave to Mari Sánchez

In the intense competition, Sánchez demonstrated that with strength, perseverance and determination, dreams come true. At the start, he lifted 108 kilograms in the snatch; however, in a second attempt he raised the stakes to 112 kilograms, but did not succeed. However, his last chance came in the first phase and he succeeded.

In the clean and jerk, our representative was superior to the Ecuadorian, with a record of 135 kg, 140 kg and the final 145 kg, which led her to be a medalist.

After this victorious moment, one of her teammates could not contain her emotion and, upon learning that Colombia had secured the Silver medal, waited for her to come down from the podium before the medal was presented and congratulated her for raising the name of South America.

The Brazilian Amanda Schott She felt proud of Sánchez’s victory and, with an emotional hug, expressed her admiration. Even when the cameras pointed at them, they were seen having a warm conversation.

Between the excitement, The Brazilian delegation grabbed his face, He leaned down to the height of the Colombian’s forehead and gave her a kiss. He then put his arms around her again for a few more seconds.

Schott, with a remarkable performance, managed to enter the top ten, taking eighth place, which guaranteed him the Olympic diploma after lifting a total of 229 kg.

Next, We leave you with the emotional video of the celebratory hug that Brazilian Amanda Schott gave to Mari Sánchez.

