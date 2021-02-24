The Senate paid homage this Wednesday to the former president and senator Carlos Menem, who died ten days ago, after being admitted to a Buenos Aires sanatorium. His daughter Zulemita was present in one of the boxes of the enclosure and Was moved with the speeches, in which the “charisma” of the representative of La Rioja was praised and described as a “political animal”.

Dressed in black, Zulemita was accompanied by the former president’s historic secretary, Ramón Hernández, and by the deputy governor of La Rioja, Florencia López, who was her partner in the 2017 elections for senator.

The former president’s daughter gave the first signs of emotion in the initial seconds of the tribute, when the dissident Peronist María Clara Vega, from La Rioja, took the floor.

“It was with great sadness that we received on February 14 the news of the death of last charismatic warlord of Argentine politics, which has marked a before and after in the destiny of this country, “said Vega, who defined Menem as” the great leader of recent times. “

In addition, Vega asked the Menem family to allocate La Rosadita, his house in the city of Anillaco, for a “museum of interpretation that tells his life and work.”

Zulemita Menem, Zulema Yoma and Eduardo Menem, at the wake of former President Carlos Menem in the Blue Room of Congress. Photo Delfina Linares / Senate Communication

The tribute also featured speeches by the other two representatives of La Rioja in the upper house, Julio Martínez and Ricardo Guerra.

“It took us 44 years to be able to beat him in La Rioja. He was a person of unmatched charisma and a security in his empathy with people that was enviable, “recalled the radical Martínez who defeated Menem as part of the Cambiemos formula with the current mayor of La Rioja, Inés Brizuela.

Martínez described the late former president as “a political animal who died with his boots on.”

Ricardo Guerra, who assumed this same Tuesday as Menem’s substitute, spoke of the “deep vocation for peace of the Argentines” and mentioned “the high honor and great responsibility“to replace it.

San Luis Adolfo Rodríguez Saá also had his turn, who reviewed the political career of the former president and did not skimp on praise: he said that Menem was a “great of Argentine politics”, as well as a “respectful and patient visionary”.

Adolfo Rodríguez Saá and Carlos Menem, in the Senate in March 2010. Photo Néstor Sieira

Among the anecdotes he told, Rodríguez Saá mentioned the visit that the ex-president made him Admiral Isaac Rojas, one of the leaders of the military revolution that overthrew Juan Domingo Perón in 1955.

“In that visit, Menem showed that beyond the discrepancies and adversities, it was necessary to put Argentina above passions,” said the San Luis player.

He also recalled the “popularity” of Menem in sports: “He stood out with his enormous personality, we remember him playing basketball, soccer, tennis. And he was a great friend, he was a great friend. He was a fanatic fan River”.

The intervention concluded with a minute of silence in honor of the ex-president.

With information from Télam

AFG