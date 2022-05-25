In the future, turning the street will be a piece of cake for drivers of the electric Mercedes G-class. Each wheel of the Mercedes EQG (as it is officially called) has its own electric motor that can be controlled separately. By having the wheels on the left turn in a different direction than the wheels on the right, the electric Mercedes G-Class can turn 360 degrees on the spot. A prototype demonstrates it in the video below.

This quick turn is also called a tank turn, since army tanks with caterpillars can do the same trick. Mercedes calls it the G-turn itself. Competitor Rivian has done the same before with the R1T and in the future there will undoubtedly be more electric off-roaders that can do the same. For extra off-road capabilities, the EQG also has a two-speed gearbox per electric motor.