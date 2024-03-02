The video shows the process of preparing the aid before loading it onto a military transport plane, then the airdrop operation over the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian army spokesman, Colonel Staff Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez, said, “In continuation of the Egyptian efforts in support of the Palestinian brothers and in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to continue sending humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian brothers, the General Command of the Armed Forces issued its orders to prepare transport aircraft.” A military vehicle loaded with tons of food and urgent humanitarian needs to alleviate the suffering experienced by the residents of the Gaza Strip, where airdrops of aid were carried out in various areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

He added that Egypt continues its efforts to ensure the implementation of urgent humanitarian aid to meet the urgent basic needs of the Palestinian people.

There is an urgent need to deliver food aid to hundreds of thousands of people The Gaza Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to the impact of the war waged against it Israel.

While aid is arriving in the southern areas of the Gaza Strip, it is so slow that it may not be enough to avert a hunger crisis there.

In contrast, hardly any aid reaches the northern areas far from the main border crossing, which can only be reached through more intense fighting fronts.

A senior UN aid official told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that a quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from… Famine, and the occurrence of widespread famine may be “almost inevitable” unless there is action.