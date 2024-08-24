Ipswich Town sprang a surprise by taking the lead at the Etihad in the seventh minute. What was not expected was the great reaction of the Manchester City, who started to come back with a dubious penalty and then scored another 2 goals in just 4 minutes to practically decide the match.
The beast has awakened at the Etihad and in what way. Ipswich Town, newly promoted to the Premier League, took the lead at the champion’s home through Samuel Szmodics after just 7 minutes of play. It was the necessary wake-up call for a Manchester City side that rose brilliantly. Three minutes after the goal, they forced a penalty in a play led by Savinho that, after the VAR review, was converted by Erling Haaland, starting the ‘Citizens’ comeback.
The reaction did not end there, as Muric’s absurd loss under Savinho’s pressure allowed Kevin De Bruyne, who had Haaland right next to him, to score into an empty net from the edge of the area, giving City a 2-1 lead.
The De Bruyne-Haaland link-up continued to bear fruit just four minutes after the equaliser. De Bruyne found the Norwegian in the box, who beat goalkeeper Muric with a fine finish from a difficult angle to make it 3-1 and put the game uphill for Ipswich Town.
