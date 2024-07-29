LJudoka Uta Abe was one of Japan’s hopes of winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Together with his brother Hifumi, they had achieved a double in Tokyo 2020 and had arrived as candidates.

According to the criteria of

However, this time they were unable to get away with it. Hifumi managed to climb to the top of the podium. The four-time world champion defeated Brazilian William Lima in the 66kg category, inflicting two waza-ari on him in less than three minutes, synonymous with victory. He celebrated his victory with his arms raised and maintains his unbeaten streak since 2019.

However, her sister Uta was unable to retain her gold medal from three years ago and was eliminated in the round of 16 in the 52-kilo category. That fight took place before Hifumi’s. “I tried to stay strong. I wanted to continue fighting on behalf of my sister,” he said.

Uta’s defeat left one of the most dramatic images of the Games so far. The Japanese, also a four-time world champion, cried bitterly.

“If we can both advance in the tournament, it will help us support each other,” Uta said before the Games.

The Abe ‘family tradition’: winning gold on the same day

The two Abe brothers had won gold on the same day, just one hour apart, at Tokyo 2020, an event that many already considered a “family tradition” after having won gold on the same day at the World Championships held in 2018, 2022 and 2023.

This time, Uta’s defeat against Uzbek Diyora Keldiyorova, leader of the world rankings of the International Judo Federation (IJF), dashed the hope of a new double.

SPORTS

With AFP and Efe

More Sports News