The unique and special friendship born between Bowser and Ruby: the two dogs have become inseparable

Bowser and Ruby are two sweet little dogs, who have been since met for the first time, I became inseparable. By hand spend a lot of time together to play and have fun. Obviously their clip on the web soon went viral, many people were amazed to see them.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

Similar events are much more common of what you believe. Every dog ​​should have a four-legged friend with whom hang out.

The friendship between these puppies was born there last year. Precisely in theOctober 2020. Lauren Kelsey, Bowser’s human friend, said she moved into that house out of necessity.

It had a problem in the old house and decided to find another one. He didn’t want to stay there forever, also because he isn’t never liked that neighborhood.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The dog, on the other hand, was immediately adapted. Also, when he saw that he had a neighbor on all fours, he was al seventh heaven. Right from the start it showed itself kind and sociable in his regards.

In fact, between Bowser and Ruby a ‘special friendship. Now they have become inseparable and both families are happy about it. Those people love to make them stay together, as seeing them happy with the relationship they have established is for them very beautifull.

The viral clip of Bowser and Ruby

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

A few days ago, Lauren decided to post one on her Facebook profile clip really funny of the two dogs. However, she didn’t believe she would become viral within a few hours.

In that video you can see the little Bowser that he is sitting in his garden to wait her four-legged friend. It also barks to make itself heard. In the end, when he sees it coming, he is in seventh heaven. Here is the video of what happened below:

Bowser and Ruby at that point start to run and play together, just like always. They are both happy and excited. In fact they all stayed at mouth open in seeing them. Friendships like that really are unique and special!