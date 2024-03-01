Can you imagine being in a situation where every minute counts and the slightest movement could be fatal? On the afternoon of this March 1, a truck driver and first responders from Louisville, in the United States, were involved in an event of this style.

The distressing situation occurred on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, over the Ohio River, when after a collision The tractor was left hanging from the structure.

(You can read: They rescue a Colombian victim of human trafficking in Ecuador; 'app' was transcendental).

In the middle of prayers, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill told the local newspaper WLKYthe driver was rescued with a meticulous mission, which could not have errors.

Every minute counts

The accident, which involved four vehicles, was reported to authorities around 12:15 p.m. local time.

According to the preliminary report, the vehicle was heading north when the driver apparently lost control: she crossed the lane and crashed into the bridge railings.

When The rescuers arrived at the scene, the entire truck was tilted downwards.



“It took about 40 minutes to install a rope system,” according to the international agency AP.

(Also: He went to a discount store in the US and found a treasure worth thousands of dollars.)

Firefighter Bryce Carden rappelled down to the cockpit. There he hooked the woman to a safety harness and lifted her onto the bridge.

BREAKING: Heroic rescue made as a semi-truck hangs off a bridge over the Ohio River. Insane. The truck was hanging over the Ohio River on the Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the 2nd Street Bridge after getting into a collision. The crash initially happened around noon… pic.twitter.com/gjaLtiqOIR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2024

How did the driver and the rescuer experience the situation?

The video showed the situation from afar. However, The driver and the rescuer experienced very strong emotions that they knew how to handle while carrying out the rescue..

In fact, Fire Chief Brian O'Neill told the outlet WLKY that both were firm and calm in the situation.

“She was just praying, she was praying a lot and I was praying with her,” Carden said of the woman.

She was just praying, she was praying a lot and I was praying with her.

(Also: Francisca Lachapel presented her second baby and fans highlighted a little-seen detail).

“Right now you don't think about that (experience), after the report, you realize. During the race, training takes over,” he added to the aforementioned media.

The firefighters pointed out that it was fortunate that it was not capsize the truck because the position it was in was extremely dangerous, causing concern that it could “move at any moment.”

Once the driver reached the top, she let all her emotions go and Brian O'Neill noted that it was a unique event in her career.

What happened after the rescue?

Given the incident, Firefighters closed the bridge in both directions for safety.

​

The other two vehicles involved in the accident ended up in very bad condition and one of the victims was taken to the hospital.

On the other hand, the truck company was grateful for the timely help from the authorities.

(Continue reading: Fires in Texas: how to help victims from other parts of the United States?).

“Sysco is enormously grateful to rescue services and law enforcement who quickly and safely resolved the accident at the Clark Memorial Bridge today,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The fact remains a matter of investigation and the demure driver is also stable in a care center.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Four Colombians accused in Florida of leading a network to send cocaine to the US

The worst is coming: California will have the most dangerous snowfall of the season this day

Video: koala cries for the death of his companion and moves the networks