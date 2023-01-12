The events occurred in Nuevo León, Mexico, when a young woman who was traveling to work was victim of harassment by public service driver. In the images, the young woman is seen in anguish and asking her to take her quickly to her destination.

The complaint was made on social networks by Nallely Almaguer, who shows how the taxi driver hugs her, touches her face and he says several words to her that make her feel uncomfortable.

“When he stopped, he opened the door for me and immediately took my backpack, that’s where it all started. He wouldn’t exist and the truth is that at that time I just wanted to have evidence of everything because there is no shortage of people who judge or give their opinion,” he mentions in your post.

(Keep reading: They confirm that a woman found beheaded in Marbella, Spain, is Colombian.)

In some moments of the video it is observed how the young woman tries to avoid the driver telling her she has a boyfriend, but he only answers that “he doesn’t have to find out”. When she sees the young woman nervous, she asks if she is afraid of him and He proceeds to hug her.

“Don’t you like that I flatter you? Don’t worry, are you afraid or what? I better go here for Plutarco, I’ll leave you there,” says the driver.

(Also: USA: Tesla car caused accident after stopping without reason).

The taxi driver mentions that he is not going to rob her and that he is not going to hurt her, seconds later he realizes that he is recording it and takes his cell phone to end the recording.

In her Facebook post, the young woman clarifies that she has already obtained the information about the driver and will proceed legally.

More news:

These are the key points of the health reform in Colombia

This would be the reaction of Clara Chía to the new song by Shakira and Bizarrap

He stole an iPhone 14, crashed into a traffic officer and was captured

Pamela Avendano

WRITING TRENDS