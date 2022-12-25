At least 27 people were injured in the part of the stands of a sports center to the west of Cairo collapsewhere about twenty ambulances went to the scene and transferred the injured to nearby hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at the Hasan Mustafa International Sports Center, in the City of October 6, about 40 kilometers from the Egyptian capital, when hundreds of spectators attended a basketball game between two local teams.

“According to a preliminary count, 27 people were injured,” Health Ministry spokesman Husam Abdelghafar said in a statement, noting that authorities “dispatched 21 ambulances to the scene of the incident.”

Abdelghafar explained that the wounded “suffered fractures and haemorrhages”but that “the majority are injuries that do not put their lives at risk”, and that 18 of them were transferred to the Central Hospital of the City of October 6, and another nine to the Specialized Hospital of neighboring Sheikh Zayed.

After the accident, the causes of which are still unknown, the Minister of Health, Khaled Abdelghafar “ordered to raise the degree of preparation in the nearby hospitals, and to provide all kinds of medical and emergency services to the injured at full speed,” according to the statement. .

Likewise, “he ordered that medical teams from various surgical specialties available in the surrounding hospitals go” to the hospitals to which the injured were transferred, he added.

Local media broadcast images of the fall of one of the walls of the sports hall, and explained that the incident took place during a basketball match between the Al Ahly and Al Itihad teams from Alexandria. They also explained that the injured were assisted by the medical personnel of the two basketball teams until the arrival of the ambulances.

EFE