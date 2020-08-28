Did you know that there are less than five black women in the history of South Africa who have made a feature film? South African director Zamo Mkhwanazi has long held back this glass ceiling in his career.

And the advertising industry is no exception. “It is almost entirely dominated by white males, who make up something like 4% of the population. And there are us, the 50%, who try to knock on the door. And we are answered: ” No, only these 4% are allowed to enter ”, protests Zamo Mkhwanazi.

On the African continent, it is particularly difficult for a woman to make films. “Being a director means being the boss most of the time. And a lot of people don’t like to receive orders from women

“, analyzes Aida Elkashef, Egyptian filmmaker.

Another problem: the fact that women often remain confined to the domestic sphere. “Being a woman, more generally than a director, is a problem because I don’t necessarily have access to the street, to certain things as a woman, quite simply.“, notes Laïla Marrakchi, Moroccan director.



Rim Mejdi, for his part, regrets the fact that the few African women who manage to edit a film are locked into the same narrative schemes. “I don’t try to be activist, but to tell stories that touch me. Coming from the Maghreb, we always expect the same films from you. Because we are a Maghrebi woman, we will talk about veiled women, battered women, submissive women who must be released. And I think it’s totally inappropriate“, annoys the Moroccan director.

Yasmine Benkiran, also Moroccan, agrees: “From the moment you put a woman in a film, it’s immediately: “What do you think of the condition of women?“No, my character can be a woman and be something other than a woman. She’s a character first and foremost. And it would be nice if we got to a point where we don’t say to ourselves, it’s a female character. “Beautiful portrait of a woman, she’s a wonderful female character. No, she’s a character, basta.”

Especially in Africa, the diversity of subjects is much more notable than in Europe, according to some of these directors. “It is in Africa that the stories are. People with real problems are so much more interesting. I often watch European films and I tell myself: ” These people have no problems. “ I do not understand. I think that’s why they deal with existential crises of 40-50 year old white men“, Zamo Mkhwanazi quips.