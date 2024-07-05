Argentina continues on track to defend the Copa América title it won in Brazil in 2021. The world champions suffered against Ecuador, who tied them 1-1, put them on the ropes and led them to penalty kicks.

According to the criteria of

However, at that point, one of the great heroes of the World Cup reappeared in Qatar: goalkeeper Dibu Martínez saved two shots and reversed the fact that Lionel Messi had missed the first for Argentina.

Now, Lionel Scaloni’s team is waiting for its opponent in the semi-finals. It will come from the match between Venezuela and Canada that will be played this Friday in Arlington (Texas).

One by one, the penalty kicks that gave Argentina qualification

0-0. Surprise: Lionel Messi missed the first shot: He tried to chip the ball past goalkeeper Domínguez and his shot hit the crossbar.

0-0: The Dibu show begins. Ángel Mena took a very central shot and the goalkeeper leaned to his left to save the ball.

Argentina goes up 1-0: Julian Alvarez hit the ball hard and high, into the corner. Alexander Dominguez was unable to stop it, however.

1-0. The Dibu is still on fire and figures. He dived to the right to stop Alan Minda’s shot.

2-0. Argentina increases its lead. Alexis MacAllister hit the ball to Domínguez’s left, and it flew in off the other post.

2-1. Ecuador closes the gap. John Yeboah, who set up the equalising play, hit it hard and high to completely fool Dibu, who dived to the right.

3-1. Montiel, like in the World Cup Gonzalo Montiel, the same one who scored the last shot against France in the final in Qatar 2022, hit Domínguez’s left foot, which went to the other post.

3-2. Caicedo, frightened, put it in. Jordy Caicedo hit it wrong. Dibu Martínez guessed the direction, but was unable to stop the shot.

4-2. Otamendi put Argentina into the semi-finals. The defender secured qualification with a shot close to Domínguez’s right-hand post.

SPORTS

More Sports News