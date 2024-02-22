Hours after the news of the heartbreaking event became known and while the versions continue to cross between the information that is circulating and what the authorities officially declared, The video of the moment in which it occurs the collapse in the illegal mine in Venezuela. In addition to the dismantling of the structure, the images also showed the desperation of everyone present at that moment.

Last Wednesday, The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, held a press conference in which he referred to the event and listed the rescue operations that were being carried out in the area. What was striking in his statements was that he provided figures different from those used until then and did not provide any number on those missing as a result of the incident.

It all happened in the south of Venezuela, specifically in the state of Bolívar that borders Brazil. Over there, The unexpected collapse of the mine left dozens dead and injured and a number of people missing. which was not officially confirmed. In the hours after the event, a video recorded at the scene was posted on social media.

VIDEO | A collapse in the 'Bulla Loca' mine located in the state of Bolívar, Venezuela, has left at least 30 dead and more than a hundred people buried, according to the mayor of the town of Angostura, Yorgi Arciniega. pic.twitter.com/GyY230mVH8 — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) February 21, 2024

What is known about the collapse of the illegal mine in Venezuela?

In his televised message, Maduro explained that until Wednesday the official figures were sixteen dead and sixteen injured.. Furthermore, he did not provide any comment or precision about the supposed missing people after the collapse and stated that the authorities sent the Civil Protection (PC) team to take charge of helping the victims.

These figures refute the information provided by the mayor of the place, Yorgi Arciniega, who mentioned the number of thirty deaths.. In addition to the discrepancy regarding the people who died in the incident, the local president had also stated that there were about 100 missing.