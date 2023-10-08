The number of Israeli deaths rises to 600 due to the attacks that have already lasted more than 24 hours in the Gaza Strip. During the early hours of this Saturday, Palestinian militiamen launched an armed struggle against Israel, launching missiles and rockets in different cities.

​Hours after the start of the confrontation, the Israeli government declared a state of war and began the counterattack against the rebels in the Gaza region.. So far, 370 Palestinians have been reported dead.

The Israeli Army also reported today that its troops continue to clash with Palestinian militiamen that infiltrated different Israeli communities near the Gaza border, while another 24 towns in the area have already begun to be evacuated and their residents sent to other areas of the country.

The anti-aircraft alarms have practically not stopped ringing in the area due to the rocket fire from Gaza, from where the militias have launched 3,255 projectiles since the beginning of their offensive on Saturday morning, according to the latest figures released by the Army.

Videos shared on social networks reveal the desolate panorama that exists in the Middle East after the constant bombings by both sides.



A news team toured the Kibbutz area, where the first missiles began to fall during the early hours of this Saturday.

On the so-called “highway of death” there are dozens of incinerated cars and holes in the ground as a result of detonations falling from the sky.​

Another video shared on social networks shows the exact moment when A missile sent by Israel fell on a Palestinian building.



It is said that the infrastructure was controlled by members of the Islamist group Hamas.

*With information from EFE

