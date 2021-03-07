Imagine putting a five-star hotel in the middle of Fort Apache. It shocked me a lot. The poverty that exists in Formosa is very great. The hotel was Las Vegas. You came out of the wall and people were shitting with hunger. What world are we in? We have to realize. With minimal things we can help. It is easy”.

The harsh description came from the mouth of soccer player Carlos Tevez. It was the night of Thursday, August 20, 2015, in the television program “Animales Sídos” led by Alejandro Fantino. Your statements they went viral again at this time, after the police repression that ended with injuries and more than 90 protesters arrested in the province governed by Gildo Insfrán.

The idol xeneize said it after having traveled to Formosa to play a match for the Argentine Cup against Banfield, in which Boca won 3-0, at the end of July of that same year.

“I look a lot to get to know my country. We left the airport, on our way to the hotel. People were shitting with hunger. And when we entered the hotel it was Las Vegas, with a casino and everything,” added the former Juventus player.

The answers were not long in coming at the time. Jorge Manuel Santander, advisor to the Chief of Cabinet of Formosa, cataloged the Apache as “Europeanized villerito”He called it “HDP” and even asked that he never visit Formosa again: the following year, Tevez and Boca (he beat Santamarina 2-1, also for the Argentine Cup) went to that province again.

“They welcomed him at the airport with flowers and kisses, flags and crowds, passion and warmth, and he, a Europeanized villain, returned that affection to our people by reducing us to shit. How much did Macri pay you, rotten shit?“Santander had written on its Facebook page, in a text that was entitled:” Wash your mouth to talk about us HDP. “

Governor Insfrán, without mentioning Tevez, also referred to the issue: “There are poor people. I have been in developed countries and I also saw people in the garbage dumps looking for garbage. Those people there from the Federal Capital, we say they are Europeans in exile. , because they (the porteños) they want to be european. We want to be from Formosa “, he defended himself.

