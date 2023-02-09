“Show me some paper, illegal, I know you didn’t buy this house because you don’t have enough money,” an American is heard saying, 54, running the house of a Latina. Insistently, she knocked on the door, rang the bell and left dozens of messages that were recorded by security cameras.

They are a bunch of illegals who have no power

The attacks against the Mexican Fátima Suárez and her family began in January 2022when he tried to attack them and even broke into the basement of the house, located in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

“You are not American, get out. It is my property. They are a bunch of illegals who have no power on this American property, ”he would ask her as he pounded on the residence with his hands, hammers and other series of blunt objects.

Suárez and his family got tired of the situation and filed a complaint with the authorities. Despite the fact that they captured her after the first attacks, according to what the local media outlet ‘NBC News’ learned, there was an error in the procedures: they did not consider that there was a latent threat and the videos were not classified as evidence either.

Therefore, the case did not advance and once the woman was released, she continued to arrive at the house to yell insults at them because of their nationality.

The Mexican family says he showed them a firearm.

The Mexican did not know what else to do so that the judicial entities would listen to her. Taking into account the spread of the TikTok social network, he decided to publish the videos from the security cameras there. The response from Internet users was none other than widespread rejection and millions of views of the clips.

“Justice does nothing to stop it. In fact, she already showed us a firearm,” she wrote. In addition, she said she was very scared, well When reviewing the networks of the woman identified as Judy Kline, she found that she uploaded very strange images and videos.

The fury for living in that house



It’s ridiculous that a video has to go viral for them to actually do anything.

By reviewing public records, the Mexican family discovered that their residence was previously associated with the Kline surname. Apparently, the attacker would have grown up there, according to what they told the ‘Telemundo’ chain.

They have been in that home for more than ten years, which is why they cannot explain why the woman reprimanded them up to now.

“The objective of the attack was not even to steal anything. It was for racial reasons. (…) Do not be afraid to speak. Whether or not they have their papers, this is something that no one should experience”, Fátima sentenced for the aforementioned television channel.

Thanks to the story going viral, A prosecutor requested Kline’s capture to answer for the crimes of robbery, property damage and illegal use of weapons.

“It’s ridiculous that a video has to go viral for them to actually do anything. It’s good news that she’s finally accused,” concluded the young Latina.

MUGSHOT: This is Judy Kline. She is charged with burglary, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. These are all felony charges. This is her mug de ella shot from de ella when she was initially arrested by @SLMPD in Jan. 2022 (but not charged). She is not in custody and is “At large.” pic.twitter.com/5xMrMlHK3S — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) February 8, 2023

