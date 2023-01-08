The Hyeres midfielder, Almike Moussa N’ Diaye He was transferred to the hospital and admitted to the resuscitation unit this Saturday afternoon after a hard kick to the chest by the Marseille player Eric Bailly, in the match valid for the French Cup.

Serious kick left him in ICU

The minor presented inflammation in the scrotum on the right side.

“He was transferred to the North Hospital (Marseille) where he has been admitted to resuscitation as a precaution”said Boudjellal, manager of the team in which the affected person plays, adding that his player had first gone through a hospital in Martigues, where the duel between Hyeres and OM was played.

“We pray that everything goes well. He is a great boy and one of our best elements”, added the leader.

(Also: Cabal and Farah: ‘We know how to win tournaments and we’re going to look for them’).

At first, the coaching staff of the National 2 club (fourth category) was calm. “More fear than harm, nothing serious, maybe a shock,” assistant coach Zaki Noubir said.

“Bailly came quickly to our locker room to get news and give them the shirt”he added.

N’ Diaye’s injury came in the 15th minute of the game, won 2-0 by Marseille. In a counterattack from Hyeres, he received a violent kick from Bailly in the chest at full speed, which came late.

The Hyeres attacking midfielder was evacuated on a stretcher and transferred to an ambulance that was parked at the edge of the pitch.

The Ivorian Bailly, on loan from Manchester United to Marseille, he received the red card for his dangerous action.

CRIMINAL KICK from Éric Bailly to Moussa N’Diaye in the French Cup. The Hyères player, from the fourth division, had to go by ambulance. 🇨🇵pic.twitter.com/HG6rHxsjXU — Fodboldworld (@fodboldword) January 7, 2023

As reported by the French press this Sunday, the player would have several fractured ribs. As reported, the player is still in the ICU, but he is already conscious.

Likewise, it is said that they are evaluating possible effects on their lungs and liver.

SPORTS

*With AFP

More sports news