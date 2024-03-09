Cádiz returned to victory after 6 months without winning, the last time they did so was on September 1, 2023 at home in a resounding 3-1 win against Villarreal. From there everything was in free fall, currently remaining in the relegation zone.
After so much suffering, he managed to return to victory thanks to Juanmi who scored two goals to continue clinging to the fight for permanence, however, one of those goals generated discomfort and controversy among the Atlético Madrid players who were harmed. and of course, from his people who demanded that the goal be annulled.
After a long-distance shot, Juanmi found the ball in the middle of the area while Gabriel Paulista lost his mark. Cádiz's number 9 was able to finish and define goalkeeper Oblak's left post and while he was celebrating, Cholo Simeone complained to the fourth referee for an infraction in the action of the goal.
The complaint was clear, they claimed that Juanmi pushed Gabriel and for that reason the VAR should have annulled the goal. Without a doubt, it is at the discretion of the referee team since it is a play of interpretation and that was the case, since they considered that the contact was too light to cancel it. However, they have not even called Pablo González to go review the play, which unleashed the anger of the colchoneros fans.
