Atlético Nacional and Millonarios did not hurt each other this Wednesday with the 0-0 draw in the first leg of the League finalplayed in Medellín, so everything will be defined on Saturday at the El Campín stadium.

Verdolagas and Embajadores disputed a very close duel in which the visitors looked better but could not take advantage of the opportunities they had to take a better loot from a packed Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

In fact, on social networks there is a great debate over a controversial play that would have changed the course of the final. In the video of the situation, according to arbitration experts, a clear option in favor of Millonarios that was stopped by referee Carlos Ortega and that, in the end, favored Atlético Nacional.

The play that could change everything in the final between Nacional vs. millionaires

At the beginning of the game, the pressure from the people of the capital began to have a good effect against a handcuffed rival, who tried to associate but had great difficulty breaking a highly organized team.

That was how hehe bequeathed the first approach at minute 8 in a great collective play between the winger Jader Valenciathe scorer Leonardo Castro and the veteran David Silva, who took a shot that went wide.

The clearest, however, reached 15′ in another association in which Silva enabled the creative Daniel Cataño with a heel, who took a shot in the area that crashed into the post. The visitors continued to attack and had several more chances with shots from Castro or Cataño that were saved by Harlen ‘Chipi Chipi’ Castillo. The only opportunity for the Verdolagas in the first half came at minute 36 with a long-distance shot from veteran center-back Cristian Zapata that goalkeeper Juan Moreno cleared.

Already in the second half, the moment of controversy arrived. In the sixth minute of the complementary part, Jader Valencia was run over by Juan Felipe Aguirre, after the Millonarios player won the ball in a dispute.

Faced with the blow, referee Carlos Ortega decided to interrupt the match and penalize a foul in favor of Millonarios. However, the judge ended up affecting the team that was the victim of the infraction, since the ball had remained in the possession of Millonarios, who He went on the attack with two players against a single Nacional defender.

The arbitration expert Andrés Grimaldo, recognized in networks as ‘El VAR Central’, stated in his analysis for ‘Win Sports’ that “The FIFA referee hurried with the whistle, and marked the free-kick immediately, this without realizing that it would end up favoring the team that committed the offense and not the other way around as established by the rule”.

“He didn’t take an extra second to think,” he added on Twitter.

❌ Minute 51: Bad Ortega in this play. He was quick to penalize the foul (which existed), but omitted a clear advantage that favored Millonarios, it was two players against one. He didn’t take an extra second to think #LALIGAxWIN pic.twitter.com/yPgmXtfupq — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) June 22, 2023

In the final minutes, the wear and tear of the match began to be felt and the game became thick, although Millonarios took possession of the ball and in a great collective play he smashed a ball into the post at 72′, with a shot from Silva. TO

In the end, Neither of the two teams managed to break the difference and everything will be defined in Bogotá.

