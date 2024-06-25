Colombia and Paraguay They played the first game of group D of the America Cupa game that took place in Houston, whose victory was brought to the team of Nestor Lorenzo, 2-1.

The entire first half was for Colombia, which scored by Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma and he did not let his rival on duty react.

Was it a foul?

But everything changed for the complementary part, in which the Paraguayans went ahead and scored Julio Enciso, a 2-1 that left concern in the background of the Colombian team.

In the 87th minute, a controversial play occurred, as the central defender Yerry Mina He went on the offensive, tried to head the ball, but couldn’t.

The central referee, Darío Herrera, He had to go consult the VAR and determined that it was not a foul, so the Colombian players protested.