Footage showed the moments of the collapse of the northern part of the silos before a huge mass of dust covered the place after the collapse.

The “Sky News Arabia” correspondent in Beirut reported that the dust caused by the explosion did not spread over distant areas, but was confined to the silos, while the fires are still burning inside, as columns of smoke rise from there.

This collapse came after a fire broke out in the silos 3 weeks ago, and the authorities have been unable to put it out so far.

The port silos were witness to the devastating explosion that occurred in August 2020, which killed about 200 people and injured more than 6,000 people.

Despite the great damage caused by the explosion caused by the presence of huge amounts of ammonium nitrate, the silos remained steadfast and protected the western region of Beirut from major damage that was almost inflicted on them.

In recent days, the silos began to tilt, especially on the northern side, amid expectations that parts of them would collapse within an imminent time, which is what happened today.

The security forces in the vicinity of the wheat silos in the port of Beirut set a distance of 150 meters that no one should cross, as they are in danger of collapsing at any moment. The authorities also evacuated berths 7 and 8 and prevented commercial ships from docking there.