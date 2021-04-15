The director of the Danish Medicines Agency, Tania Eriksen, collapsed on Wednesday, and fell unconscious during a press conference in which Denmark announced that it would stop using the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

The sites circulated, via the Internet, a video clip that shows the official falling while standing while a colleague of her was addressing the audience.

The official hit the floor hard before a number of attendees rushed to her aid.

News reports later said that Eriksen had recovered after being hospitalized.

Denmark had announced that it would completely stop using the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging corona virus, to become the first European country to decide this against the background of suspected side effects of the vaccine, rare but dangerous.