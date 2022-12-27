Guatemala.- It took 14 years for two Guatemalan brothers to get the Christmas you always dreamed of in his country of origin with his family, and a huge house that was built thanks to all his efforts in the United States.

This story was shared by the user of TikTokRafael Pacheco (@_rafaelpacheco), who in a series of publications showed how it is that after 14 years he saw his parents again, since he left with his brother for the United States so that they would not lack for anything.

The first impression that Rafael showed was that this time “it was worth it”since he found a huge house built, and several recent model cars that were bought thanks to all this sacrifice they made.

“The 14 years we did were worth it with a lot of effort, it was achieved”wrote the young man in the publication, where he shows the luxurious house that his parents built with all the money they sent.

“First time we are here, the two brothers with my mother. First Christmas dream, 14 years that we did not come to our parents, I just want to tell everyone who is there (United States), that I was there too and I want them to know that everything can be achieved, that they fight for their dreams”he mentioned in another publication, where he showed various moments of the Christmas celebration that he wanted so much.

As expected, the young people’s success story caused many netizens on TikTok to react with various comments, many of them wishing for more achievements now that they have already achieved everything they dreamed of for their family.

“Blessings”, “blessings for your family”, “I also want to fulfill that dream”, were some of the comments.