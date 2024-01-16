You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Tyler Higbee.
Tyler Higbee.
Tyler Higbee took a headbutt to the knee and bent it.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Impressive play took place over the weekend in the NFL of American football after the tremendous tackle in which he was injured Tyler Higbee of the team Rams.
Injuries in sports are a common occurrence, but this blow foreshadowed the worst, as in the video you can see how the player's knee bends.
(Lionel Messi: this was the controversial vote for the 'The Best' award that he won)(James Rodríguez is warned by his new coach in Sao Paulo: 'He has to adapt')
Medical part
The media warned about the incident that occurred in the match of Rams and Lionsan injury that will keep Higbee out for at least nine months.
Higbee was tackled by Kerby Joseph. Despite the strong blow and what could have been, the medical opinion was not worse.
Minutes later the player underwent several examinations and doctors warned that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament.
“Although Higbee left the lawn of the Ford Field on his own foot, the play was unmistakable: the injury was serious. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days,” wrote the Spanish newspaper Marca.
(Messi, Haaland and Mbappé insult Fifa: they do not attend The Best awards)
Rams believe TE Tyler Higbee tore his ACL after absorbing a low hit from Detroit safety Kerby Joseph, per sources. There will be additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/ZnojOTMwci
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #chilling #injury #shook #NFL #playoffs
Leave a Reply