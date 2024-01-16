Impressive play took place over the weekend in the NFL of American football after the tremendous tackle in which he was injured Tyler Higbee of the team Rams.

Injuries in sports are a common occurrence, but this blow foreshadowed the worst, as in the video you can see how the player's knee bends.

(Lionel Messi: this was the controversial vote for the 'The Best' award that he won)(James Rodríguez is warned by his new coach in Sao Paulo: 'He has to adapt')

Medical part

The media warned about the incident that occurred in the match of Rams and Lionsan injury that will keep Higbee out for at least nine months.

Higbee was tackled by Kerby Joseph. Despite the strong blow and what could have been, the medical opinion was not worse.

Minutes later the player underwent several examinations and doctors warned that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

“Although Higbee left the lawn of the Ford Field on his own foot, the play was unmistakable: the injury was serious. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days,” wrote the Spanish newspaper Marca.

(Messi, Haaland and Mbappé insult Fifa: they do not attend The Best awards)