Video | The car sank into the sea on the shore of Hernesaari

Video|According to the rescue service, it was a boat launch situation.

Car drowned in the sea on the beach of Hernesaari on Friday morning at 10.41 am.

The situation center of the Helsinki Rescue Service confirms that the rescue service has an on-site mission in progress.

“As far as I understand, it was a boat launch situation,” the situation center says.

To the place happened and took the video Heikki Paatelman according to the situation on the beach was calm. He did not see that there was anyone inside the car.

“When I drove by the scene for the first time, there was already a fire engine and a sea rescue boat. Then the car was still floating and the cockpit was visible. When I stopped the car and filmed the video, the last corners of the sinking car were no longer visible,” says Paatelma.

Paatelma assesses the car as an open-top car.

“The divers went to attach a rope to the car. The car had perhaps flowed through the landing ramp into the water,” he says.