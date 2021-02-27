The Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, continued to implement a campaign to vaccinate senior citizens against the “Covid 19” virus, which was launched at the beginning of last January, and included until today 6 stations: Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Dibba Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain. The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which witnessed the launch of the “Home Vaccination Campaign for Senior Citizens” by visiting a team from the Ministries of Community Development, Health and Community Protection, homes of senior citizens, men and women, in several areas of Ras Al Khaimah, such as: (Dahan, Julphar, Rams, Shaam).

The campaign to vaccinate senior citizens was launched on January 10, achieving an increasing turnout of hundreds of senior citizens, men and women, at all its stations. The campaign continues at the level of the emirates and regions of the country to reach the largest proportion of senior citizens and confirm that they received the vaccine, which was delivered to them with two doses according to an organized schedule at the level of the Emirates, in order to enhance the prevention of the virus, in response to the national campaign # Hand_Hand_We recover.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Community Development, Hessa Perish, confirmed that the vaccination campaign for senior citizens was able to deliver the vaccine to senior citizens in several regions at the state level, through the presence of health teams in the field at senior citizens’ happiness centers in Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah and Dibba. Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, reaching the Customer Happiness Center in Ras Al Khaimah, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which provided medical teams to vaccinate senior citizens in their places of residence, in order to achieve the vision of delivering services to those who are entitled to them and providing the vaccine to the largest possible number of target groups and the most in need, and facilitating their access On the vaccine, and in the forefront of the senior citizens.

The Ministry of Community Development, in partnership with the concerned authorities, is keen to reach the priority groups and provide them with the “Covid 19” vaccine, reflecting the keenness and directives of the leadership to provide all the ingredients that enhance the quality of life, by overcoming the repercussions of the Covid 19 crisis and moving towards the return of life in its new form to Their nature.

The vaccination campaign for senior citizens takes more specificity, as it is directed to the most important and priority group and the need for a vaccine in order to enhance their health and safety, and prevent complications from the disease, being the most vulnerable groups to complications of Covid-19, in the event of infection, on the basis that the vaccine is the way to protect members of society from The repercussions of infection with the virus to a large extent.





