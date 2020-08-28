#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

This wader is non-flying, has a small crest that can rise up on the top of its head, and has white-gray plumage. It is the cagou. Special sign: his cry resembles the bark of a dog.

In the early 1980s, the cagous were on the verge of extinction in New Caledonia. “It is easy prey because it does not fly, and although it runs fast it does not beat a dog when running. The dog is the main predator of the cagou“, explains Jean-Marc Meriot, deputy head of the Blue River Provincial Park.



The first navigators to land in New Caledonia introduced new mammals to the island, such as dogs and wild pigs. Before their arrival, the cagou had no predator. For him, no need to fly. But this peculiarity makes it vulnerable to the new animals of the island, and its local population is almost extinct.

In the 1980s, the Blue River Provincial Park was one of the last known population centers. There were only about sixty individuals there. A plan to save the cagou is launched.

“In the years 1980-1990, we managed to have quite a few births, about forty young which were raised in the forest park with a view to reintroducing them to the Blue River Provincial Park, where the numbers were in marked decrease. We had to intervene to reverse the trend“, says Almudena Lorenzo, director of the zoological and forest park.



In the forest park, we raise the young cagous which are then used for reintroduction, while in the park of the River, we do everything we can to stop the threats to the bird. Employees protect them from predators with a fencing system and recreate a welcoming environment for the species.



“From memory, out of 46 individuals, there are only three that had to be returned to captivity because they did not adapt at all to the natural environment. The others were all released in different valleys of the park“Almudena Lorenzo remembers.



Today, park employees no longer practice reintroduction because the cagous population is dynamic enough to develop on its own. However, they continue to follow their evolution. “Censuses are taken every five years. In 1980, we went from around sixty individuals estimated to over 900 individuals in 2019“, welcomes Jean-Marc Meriot.

