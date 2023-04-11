As you know, Tesla is no stranger to a fun gimmick in the car. For example, the fart pillow or the navigation on Mars are not very functional. BYD does that differently, with a supercar from a sub-brand called YangWang. The car is called the U9 and it has some tricks up its sleeve. His suspension is so advanced that he can dance like Shakira and he can also ride on three wheels.

‘My car can also run on three wheels’, you may think, but the YangWang U9 does it better (unless you drive a Citroen DS which can also miss a wheel). Instead of a shower of sparks over the road surface as the brake disc drags over the asphalt, the suspension keeps the U9 upright. You’ll see in the video below that the U9 doesn’t stay level all the time, but hey, the front right doesn’t touch the ground.

The YangWang U9 wants to dance for a while

In addition, the YangWang U9 does its best to be a lowrider. The Chinese supercar is not yet able to ‘hop’ with hydraulics like Chevy Impalas can do. He can throw his hips from front to back and from side to side. It looks a bit crazy, but it does show that if you drive on a bumpy B-road, the car can anticipate height differences. And so also if you miss a wheel.

It doesn’t stop there. Because the U9 has four electric motors, it can make a full turn in place. If you are still not sick enough, then there is a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h within two seconds or the dancing suspension. Next week we should get even more information about the YangWang U9, when it will be officially presented.

BYD YangWang U9 on three wheels

Dancing BYD YangWang U9