The Folha newspaper building of San Pablo caught fire this Tuesday afternoon in the center of that city in Brazil. Firefighters have already extinguished the flames and there were no casualties.

The property had to be evacuated after the fire started in a sector under construction.

According to the newspaper’s own account, the flames began when workers removed a old ink tank located in the basement of the building.

The building of the Folha de San Pablo newspaper in Brazil caught fire.

The fire alarms and black smoke alerted the residents of the São Paulo center, who recorded videos of the episode and shared it on social networks.

Firefighters, with the participation of thirty people and ten vehicles, extinguished the “small focus”, without having to mourn victims.

“On the afternoon of this Tuesday, a fire started at the Folha de San Pablo facilities,” reports the release that the newspaper spread – was quickly fought by firefighters “.

The working day of the newsroom it was not altered for the operative.

The headquarters of the newspaper Folha de San Pablo was inaugurated in the sixties. Photo EFE

“The journalistic work did not suffer interruptions. The newspaper appreciates the signs of support of its readers “, ends the text published by the newspaper.

Folha de Sao Paulo, founded in 1921, is the newspaper with the highest circulation in Brazil.

The building in the Campos Elíseos neighborhood was inaugurated in the sixties as a printing plant. Years later it became the headquarters of the communications company.

DS