A hospital in China witnessed a rare case where a healthy baby was born without complications after the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck 6 times while he was in the womb.

Doctors described the unique case as a “miracle baby,” as he was born naturally and weighed just over three kilograms at birth, according to a hospital in Hubei Province.

The boy’s mother, known by her name Dai, said she was surprised by her baby’s condition after his birth at Yichang Central Hospital, where all the doctors gathered to look at my baby and counted the number of times the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.

Read also .. for the first time .. the birth of a child without a belly!

The report indicated that obstetricians and gynecologists confirmed that the baby’s umbilical cord is 90 cm long, and it is considered a lifeline for children in the womb, providing him with blood, oxygen and nutrients necessary for growth.

Fortunately, the boy’s birth rope is long, as otherwise he would have run the risk of strangulation during childbirth, said Dr. Li Hwa, supervisor of the hospital’s obstetrics department.

Dr. Lee added that pressure on the cord can cause pressure on the child, leading to various complications.

The report said that doctors initially discovered the child’s condition during a prenatal examination two weeks before his birth, but the cord wrapped it only once, and after a week, staff discovered that the cord formed another circle around the boy’s neck.