Hawaii is the mecca of surfing, but never before have the conditions been met to hold one of the events of the world big wave circuit on its shores. The winner was the local Billy Kemper, who was the most skilled on waves that reached over 10 meters in height. This championship, which began in 2009, also has a stop in Spain with the Punta Galea Challenge. Of course, as long as the necessary sea conditions are met.

