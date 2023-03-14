ANDl become a father for the first time represents for many a very big emotionbecause that is where all the love, patience that is in a relationship is reflected.

This was perhaps what a man who went viral on TikTok felt, due to the reaction he had when he found out that he would become a father for the first time.

The publication was made by Cinthia Briseño, the young man’s wife, who decided to record her partner’s reaction when reading the result of the pregnancy test.

In the recording you can see the boy leaving the analysis clinic and just after opening the envelope with the result, his face lights up with happiness, because he discovered that he will become a father.

Although the young woman did not offer many details about the publication, in a small description she pointed out that it felt very nice to see that her husband was very happy to find out that he would be a father.