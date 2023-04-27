A young woman proved to be The best friend in the world after regardless of the risk, she decided to open the way in a demonstration so that her friend could arrive on time for her wedding in the church. The girl’s bravery went viral on TikTok.

According to the data provided by Evelyn (@evelynmrguvw), this fact was presented in the city ​​of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

“Like when you are getting married and there is a demonstration and there is no step to get to the church”, mentions the publication that already has more than 3 million views on the social network of Chinese origin.

In the recording, the friend gets out of the car to take the front of the caravan going to the church on foot. Well, her intention was to ask the dissatisfied to let the truck pass.

The act carried out by the young woman was applauded by the people who maintained the block in Puerto Vallarta, since some cries of support such as; “well done!”, among others.

Meanwhile, on social networks, Internet users also expressed their support and pointed out that the friendship of that friend is worth gold.

“Take good care of that friendship”, “Those friends are worth gold, there are few but they exist”, “That should be a bridesmaid”. were some of the comments.