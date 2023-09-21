Audi? BMW? Porsche maybe? No, even with an Opel Zafira you can come a long way. With the emphasis on ‘a whole ending’.

The police have been driving in very large service boxes for some time now. If you’re being chased on the highway, it’s probably by an Audi A6 3.0 BiTDI. They are deceptively fast with their 272 hp, and the new A6s with their 286 hp are not the least. In short: try not to do too much crazy. There is a good chance that you will be caught anyway.

Pursuit

However, the police also think about safety during a police chase and do not ram at high speeds. And then it turns out that you can still keep the police on a leash in many cars. Just look at the scene below. A video from the police shows that they are responding with all their might to someone who runs away after ignoring a stop sign. The police follow with several A6s, but the figure does not stop.

Opel Zafira

So what kind of crack monster does it take to keep the police in line for so long? A purebred… Opel Zafira. We are not going to criticize Opel’s midi MPV for no reason, but we will hopefully not surprise anyone when we say that such a thing is not the pinnacle of speed. But fast enough to make the police think carefully about safety and thus remain out of their hands for almost 10 minutes during a police chase.

Caught

However, the video ends with the image you expect: an Opel Zafira driver in handcuffs. At an exit, two A6s can give the Zafira a PIT maneuver and a ram and the Zafira flies down the slope in panic. Then another B-Class and a Touran appear and the Zafira stops flying.

A good attempt, especially for an Opel Zafira, but it is still not enough to make the Dutch police give up.

