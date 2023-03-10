Meeting a new person is sometimes a complicated issue, because despite the fact that you have had virtual contact through messages on social networks, the fear that he is a reliable person is always there.

That is why one young woman asked her mother to accompany her on a blind date, because he was afraid that the boy he would meet was a jerk.

The story was shared by the TikTok user Michelle (@michvm_)who confessed to that despite being 26 years old she wished she had her mother’s protection during her first date with a new boy.

“Girls, your best accomplice will always be your mommy”, wrote the young woman in the video that went viral on TikTok.

In the publication, the girl also recounted that she and her mother entered the cafeteria at different times, and her mother sat with her back to her to observe everything that was happening.

Likewise, Michelle also recognized the love of her mother, whom she thanked for her willingness to continue to be her accomplice and caretaker despite the fact that she is already over 26 years old.

The scene shared by the young woman caused many netizens to be touched by the tender show of maternal support, pointing out that she undoubtedly “Her best accomplice will always be your mom.”

“I need advice from your mother”, “Your best accomplice will always be your mother, that’s how it should always be”, “I hope to achieve that trust with my daughters”were some of the comments.