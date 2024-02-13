Real Madrid has traveled to Germany to play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 and it took only two minutes for the first controversy to occur with the white team. The RB Leipzig team came out biting and after two minutes they had already managed to force the first error from the Madrid defense to cause a corner in their favor.
After the corner, it looks like the rejected ball falls again at the feet of a player from the German team who hits the bitten ball against the ground and ends up on the head of Sesko who finishes without a mark or goalkeeper, scoring what would be the first goal of the series. The lineman and the referee would declare offside, which would have to be confirmed by the VAR, which would be done moments later.
In the video we can see how there are 3 Leipzig players advanced and without a mark, but only one of them (the one behind the goalkeeper) is offside, the other two have a Real Madrid mark next to them that would enable them the position.
Social networks have been filled with interactions of people criticizing the referee's decision, and returning to the recurring theme about the “theft” committed by teams like Real Madrid, who could be more powerful than others, in their domestic leagues or even in the European competitions as we can see. Despite everything, the German team did not complain during the match, they accepted the situation as true and continued to press high and generate more impact than the Spanish club in the first half hour of the match.
