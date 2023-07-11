In the United States you come across anything and everything on the road. Muslecars, pickups and even more SUVs. If you choose to ignore all those kinds of cars and opt for a station wagon as an American, then you are quite an eccentric. We dive into the cult of the wagon and meet ten of the biggest station wagon fans living on the west coast.

To avoid a blunder, we’re taking Audi’s fastest Avant to date: the new Audi RS 6 Avant Performance. It’s the best RS 6 ever and also proof that Audi is starting to get the hang of how they make an entertaining chassis… But at the ‘Top Gear’s Festival of Wagons’ it’s the old bins (and their owners) that steal the show. View the images below.

Audi RS 6 Avant Performance meets the ultimate estate cars