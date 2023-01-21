The British Daily Mail says that this type of formation is known as a “lenticular cloud” – a cloud that forms when the air is stable and the wind blows through hills and mountains from the same or similar direction at different altitudes through the troposphere..

The name lenticular clouds is derived from the Latin word lenticular clouds Altocumulus lenticularis which translates as “semi-lens”.“.

This cloud is known for its curved, flying saucer-like appearance, and is usually found at altitudes between 6,400 and 16,500 feet..

The newspaper quoted the Met Office in Britain as saying that “these strange abnormal clouds sometimes form downwind from hills or mountains.”“.

The office added: “These clouds are very similar to the traditional shape of flying saucers in science fiction, and it is believed that real lenticular clouds are one of the most popular explanations for sightings of UFOs around the world.”.”

“If there is enough moisture in the air, the upward motion of the wave will cause water vapor to condense, creating the unique appearance of lenticular clouds.” According to the Met Office..

And last month, noctilucent clouds – some of the rarest in the world – appeared over the San Francisco Bay Area, just days after a SpaceX rocket launched.