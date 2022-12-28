icy storms in USA Y Canada They have left 50 people dead, flights canceled and roads completely covered in snow.

According to local media, these are the lowest temperatures that have been recorded in recent decades and the Niagara Falls They are the best example of how temperatures have changed.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported Tuesday that several highways in the most affected area were reopened, as well as the border crossings with Canada.

Work is also continuing to reopen the remaining roads in Erie County, where Buffalo, which has recorded 28 of the 50 deaths of all country. The bodies were found in vehicles, in houses and on the street.

(Keep reading: Photos of the deadly storm of the century that froze the US: 50 dead.)

It had been decades since this city, bordering Canada and used to cold, had not experienced such a harsh winter. Buffalo was completely collapsed by snow and its airport remains closed, which provides coverage for the famous Niagara Falls.

“With the reopening of the main highways in western New York today, we are leaving the storm behind,” said the governor before warning that this does not mean “we can lower our guard.”

(Furthermore: The married couple passed away one day before Christmas, 12 hours apart.)

Frozen Niagara Falls

The natural water source that lies between the state of New York and Ontario, Canada, froze over Christmas weekend when a snow storm was reported.

Although some parts of the falls look frozen, they are not completely solidified.

(Also: Covid: The United States could restrict the entry of travelers from China).

According to data from the Niagara Falls State Park, about 3,160 tons of water flow per second, falling at a speed of 10 meters per second.

(Also: In the US, a homeless man freezing to death trying to see his family.)

Niagara Falls has only frozen five times in history. In 1964 the steel barriers were installed to prevent large accumulations of ice in the water reserve.

It is for this reason that in winters snow accumulates at the base of the falls creating an ‘ice bridge’. The temperature in the United States is expected to rise by 10 degrees by New Year’s weekend.

More news:

The Caribbean paradise that Biden chose for his end-of-year vacation

Kim Kardashian cries when talking about joint custody with Kanye West

With 25,000 gifts, Bad Bunny cheered up children in Puerto Rico

*With information from EFE

Pamela Avendano

WRITING TRENDS