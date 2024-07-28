They spread alleged video in which the moment of the arrest of ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of ‘El Chapo’, in USA.

The video shows the alleged US officers getting into a white van before the aircraft landed on the runway.

At the time of landing, Men get out of three vans and arrest the first subject without it being appreciated if it is Zambada, Guzman Lopez or another person.

Later, more men escort the second detainee out of the camera’s angle.

This video was spread on social networks and allegedly corresponds to the arrest of ‘El Mayo’ ZambadaHowever, this has not been confirmed by authorities in Mexico or the United States.

Details of the arrest have not been released by the US authorities who made the arrest, but the information has been disseminated by unofficial sources.

It is worth mentioning that Frank Perez, the lawyer of Ismael Mario Zambada Garcia, ‘The May’ He told the LA Times that his client was kidnapped and did not turn himself in, as has also been reported.