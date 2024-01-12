Video | The alleged bodies of extraterrestrials turned out to be dolls

The bodies were claimed to be proof of extraterrestrial life.

Allegedly The two alien bodies found on the ground have been revealed to be dolls made of animal bones and glue, among other things.

“What we see here now are dolls made from the bones of animals on this planet,” said the archaeologist Flavio Estrada according to news agency Reuters.

The “bodies of extraterrestrial beings” were presented, for example, at the Mexican Congress last year. They were claimed to be proof of extraterrestrial life.

In boxes the small gray “corpses” brought in had three fingers on each hand and a thin skull. Their appearance corresponded to a fairly typical popular culture description of extraterrestrial humanoids.

“They are put together with modern synthetic glue, so they were not made before the time of the Spanish. These are just stories. They are not creatures from outer space, nor a new species, nor hybrids, nor anything that these pseudo-scientists have claimed they are for six years,” Estrada said.

Journalist and long-time UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan claimed that the remains of the creatures are radiocarbon dated to be up to 1,800 years old and were found in Peru in 2017 near the world-famous landforms known as the Nazca Lines.